Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,352 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

