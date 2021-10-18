Wagner Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

NYSE C traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 382,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

