Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.29. 65,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,111,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

