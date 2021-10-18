Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) is First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop accounts for about 6.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.61% of Walker & Dunlop worth $20,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

WD stock opened at $127.30 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

