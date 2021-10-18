Wedbush Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $550.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $585.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $507.32.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $454.91 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $501.48 and its 200 day moving average is $465.80.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.