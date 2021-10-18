Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enel (ENEL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enel (BIT: ENEL):

10/18/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.25 ($10.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/14/2021 – Enel was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/7/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/1/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.80 ($11.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/30/2021 – Enel was given a new €7.70 ($9.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/20/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/20/2021 – Enel was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/15/2021 – Enel was given a new €6.60 ($7.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/15/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.90 ($11.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/9/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.50 ($11.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.20 ($10.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/6/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.20 ($10.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Enel SpA has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Enel SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.