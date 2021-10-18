Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/13/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

10/8/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

9/23/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

9/14/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

9/7/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $600.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

