Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.44.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.96. 218,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,065,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $456.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

