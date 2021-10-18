Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2,341.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,561,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,650,000 after buying an additional 8,210,800 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 198.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 217.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 123,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 84,510 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.93.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 205,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

