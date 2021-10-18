Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 148,586 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.94. 48,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

