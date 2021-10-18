Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $11.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,838.55. 17,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,026. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,508.48 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,797.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,546.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.