Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after acquiring an additional 522,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after acquiring an additional 884,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 174,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.76. The firm has a market cap of $348.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

