Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 76,872 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76,872 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,641,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,545,000 after acquiring an additional 292,767 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,071,196,000 after acquiring an additional 265,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $181.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,166. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

