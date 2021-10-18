Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to $31.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

