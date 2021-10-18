Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $90.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VSCO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $52.43 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.