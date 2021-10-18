Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $90.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VSCO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.
Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $52.43 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.