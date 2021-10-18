West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,362.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,007. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,389 shares of company stock worth $161,037. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WTBA opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $500.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.03. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $31.98.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 48.48%.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.
