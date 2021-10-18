West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,362.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,007. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,389 shares of company stock worth $161,037. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTBA opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $500.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.03. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

