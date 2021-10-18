Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.
Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $114.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $99.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $116.49.
In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
