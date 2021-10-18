Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $114.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $99.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $116.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.