Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

Shares of WLK opened at $98.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,177,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,857,000 after acquiring an additional 41,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,908,000 after acquiring an additional 325,716 shares during the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

