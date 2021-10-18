White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 140,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,097.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,314. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $890.00 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,102.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,138.06.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

