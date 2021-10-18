Wilen Investment Management CORP. Acquires 179,007 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,877,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 179,007 shares during the period. VAALCO Energy comprises about 7.9% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

EGY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. 583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,070. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.55.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $47.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

