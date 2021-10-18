Wilen Investment Management CORP. Lowers Position in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. decreased its position in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. IEC Electronics comprises 1.2% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in IEC Electronics were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 30,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 63.6% during the second quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. 2,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.97 million, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. IEC Electronics Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.20%.

IEC Electronics Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services to technology companies that produce products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. It delivers technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered products.

