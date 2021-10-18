Willis Investment Counsel Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,469. The stock has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

