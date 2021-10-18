Willis Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $30,813,685.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 718,607 shares of company stock valued at $270,355,152. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $354.74. 84,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,792. The stock has a market cap of $350.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

