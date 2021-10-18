Willis Investment Counsel Sells 1,185 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,650,000 after purchasing an additional 290,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 109.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fluor by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 333,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 78,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 19.9% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after purchasing an additional 256,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLR. Barclays decreased their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.48. 23,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

