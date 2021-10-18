Willis Investment Counsel Sells 3,080 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 37,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.0% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $67,533,000. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 75.0% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,439,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.74. The company had a trading volume of 288,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,536,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51. The company has a market cap of $501.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average is $157.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

