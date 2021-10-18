Willis Investment Counsel Sells 77,390 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 577,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,390 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 1.8% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Aflac were worth $31,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.