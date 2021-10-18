Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Truist cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $69.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

