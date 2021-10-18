WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.58 and last traded at $53.67. 307,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,027% from the average session volume of 27,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 57.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 53,786 shares in the last quarter.

