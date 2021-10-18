WMS Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $80.05. 310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $138.60.

