WMS Partners LLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.16.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.81. The stock had a trading volume of 53,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.86 and its 200 day moving average is $236.36. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The stock has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.