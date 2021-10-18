WMS Partners LLC Has $698,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 114.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,107. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.36. The company has a market capitalization of $180.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.33 and a fifty-two week high of $200.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.