WMS Partners LLC Invests $1.02 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $128.37. 79,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.