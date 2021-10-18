WMS Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Shares of ROP traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $466.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,853. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

