WMS Partners LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,000. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Visa by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Visa by 9.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Visa by 4.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 17.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.35. The stock had a trading volume of 120,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,240. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.07. The company has a market cap of $450.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

