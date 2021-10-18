Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Buys 11,366 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Tronox makes up approximately 4.1% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of Tronox worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tronox by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 5.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tronox by 5.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tronox by 12.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

TROX stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,046. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

