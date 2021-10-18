Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Sells 199,888 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 199,888 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 0.4% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 260,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

