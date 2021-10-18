Wolfswood Holdings LLC Takes Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares makes up 1.2% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wolfswood Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,044,000.

NASDAQ DNAC remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,127. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

