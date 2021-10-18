Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will announce $108.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Workiva posted sales of $88.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $431.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $432.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $506.28 million, with estimates ranging from $501.50 million to $517.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WK. Truist increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $142.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $156.48.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $2,379,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 760,672 shares of company stock valued at $98,242,588 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 736,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,310,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 619.6% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 316,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,840 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 38.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,795 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

