Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,047 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 272,799 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Wynn Resorts worth $131,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $90.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.13. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

