Xend Finance (XEND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.31 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $1.31 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00066225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00100751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,761.64 or 0.99769257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.32 or 0.06038847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023633 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

