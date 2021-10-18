Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Xometry stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54. Xometry has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $1,214,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $1,300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $6,842,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $26,217,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

