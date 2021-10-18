YETI (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get YETI alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YETI. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.53.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. YETI has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,016,641 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 2,891.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of YETI by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after buying an additional 292,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YETI (YETI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.