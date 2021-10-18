yOUcash (YOUC) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $128,966.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00194729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00089763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

