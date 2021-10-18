Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AIkido Pharma.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on AIkido Pharma in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 39,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278,564. AIkido Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIKI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,542,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $874,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 476,931 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIkido Pharma (AIKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.