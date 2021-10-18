Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce sales of $63.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.80 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $60.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $249.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.27 million to $251.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $247.40 million, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $253.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 59,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,336. The company has a market capitalization of $725.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,174,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,800,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after buying an additional 99,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 211,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,292,000 after buying an additional 680,490 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

