Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Shares of HRC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,761. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.65. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $152.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

