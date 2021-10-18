Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. Perrigo reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 310.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2,214.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 137,165 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth $6,953,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.77. 1,560,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,993. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

