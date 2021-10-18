Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.22). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 384.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($3.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.21. 1,568,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,463. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average of $152.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

