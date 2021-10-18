Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. WestRock reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. 2,685,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 174,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in WestRock by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,438,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,660,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

