Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.05. 1,987,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,893. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

